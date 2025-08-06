Path damaged, Kinnaur Kailash Yatra suspended

The Kinnaur district administration has temporarily suspended the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra as a result of the damage to yatra’s route due to heavy rainfall in the region.

As per the official statement issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kalpa, bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang have been washed away due to the increased water flow in the streams. “Besides, most of the trekking paths have become either dangerously slippery or suffered landslides, posing a serious threat to the safety of pilgrims. Therefore, in view of these adverse conditions, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra 2025 is being temporarily suspended until further orders,” he said.

“Pilgrims currently on the route have been sheltered at Milling Khata and Gufa and all necessary safety arrangements have been made. The safety of the pilgrims remains our top priority,” said the SDM.

The SDM appealed to all pilgrims and travellers to refrain from planning the yatra until any official update is issued by the district administration.

The yatra commenced on July 15 and was scheduled to continue till August 30. To ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the district administration had made both registration and a medical fitness certificate mandatory for all the devotees willing to go on the yatra. Earlier, the yatra was temporarily suspended on July 21, 22 and 30 due to adverse weather conditions.

The pilgrimage begins from Tangling village in Kinnaur district and concludes at an altitude of 6,050 metres above sea level. Due to the physically demanding nature of the yatra, only individuals in the 16 and 60 age group are permitted to participate. All pilgrims are required to present a medical fitness certificate, which can be obtained either from the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Tangling, or any registered medical practitioner.

However, pilgrims in the 60 and 70 age group are allowed to undertake the yatra only if they obtain their medical certificate specifically from the PHC, Tangling.