Pathania calls for greater public role in forest protection

A comprehensive review meeting on the progress of forest-related initiatives was held at the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests in Chamba on Wednesday.

Congress’ Deputy Chief Whip and Chairman of the General Development Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Kewal Singh Pathania, presided over the meeting, which focused on the implementation and impact of key environmental schemes, notably the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana (RGVSY) and the Mukhyamantri Van Vistar Yojana.

Addressing officials, Pathania underlined the importance of the RGVSY for both environmental conservation and rural self-employment. He urged forest officials to ensure effective grassroots-level implementation and to step up awareness campaigns to promote greater community participation.

Chief Conservator of Forests Abhilash Damodaran presented a detailed progress report through a presentation. He shared that Chamba district, spanning 6,522 square kilometres, comprises five forest divisions, 17 ranges, 56 blocks and 188 beats. Under the RGVSY, a total of Rs 3.04 crore is being spent on afforestation across 224 hectares. The project is being implemented across all forest divisions, with funds and land area allocated in proportion to regional needs.

Damodaran also highlighted strong community engagement in forest development projects. He noted the active involvement of 45 women’s groups, 16 youth clubs, 12 village forest management committees, and several self-help groups, all working with the Forest Department on conservation and plantation activities.

The meeting also addressed pressing issues such as forest fire prevention, protection of forest resources and wildlife, and curbing illegal trafficking. Damodaran reported a significant decline in forest fire incidents in the district, from 281 cases last year to just 26 this year.

Other environmental initiatives discussed included ‘Catch the Young’ and ‘Salix for Soil’. Under the Salix for Soil scheme, 45,000 willow (Salix) sticks have been planted in the district, with the majority showing healthy growth.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, DM Priyanshu Khati, and Divisional Forest Officers Kritagya Kumar, Sushil Kumar and Kuldeep Singh Jamwal.