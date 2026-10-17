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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pathania inaugurates state-level U-19 sports meet in Chamba

Pathania inaugurates state-level U-19 sports meet in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during the inauguration of the tournament in Chamba.
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Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inaugurated the 67th State-Level U-19 Boys’ Annual Sports Meet (Major Games) at the historic Chowgan in Chamba on Friday. Around 750 players from all districts of the state are participating in the four-day event.

Pathania took the salute during the march past presented by the participating teams and unfurled the national flag to formally inaugurate the competition. MLA Neeraj Nayar was also present on the occasion. The tournament will feature competitions in football, hockey, basketball, handball and rugby.

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Addressing the gathering, Pathania encouraged young players to perform to the best of their abilities and bring laurels to their respective districts. He said sports played an important role in the overall development of students, alongside academics and other creative activities.

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He said the state government was developing playgrounds and stadiums at various levels to provide better opportunities for sporting talent, including youngsters from rural and remote areas. The government had also taken several important decisions, including enhancing cash rewards for achievers at the national and international levels, to encourage sporting excellence and make sports a viable career option.

Referring to the state’s improved incentives for medal winners at major sporting events, Pathania said the measures would motivate athletes to achieve greater success. He expressed pride in Chamba’s Seema Kumari, who won a medal at the recently concluded Asian Games, and urged young players to draw inspiration from her achievement.

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