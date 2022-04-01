Pathania leads protest in Dharamsala, Shahpur

Tribune Reporters

Dharamsala/Chamba, March 31

Congress workers today organised protests in Shahpur, Dharamsala, Kangra and Nagrota Bagwan blocks against the price rise.

In Shahpur, the protesters led by party generally secretary Kewal Singh Pathania raised slogans against the Union and state governments for failing to check the price rise.

Pathania said the prices of various commodities had hit a new high. The price rise and rising unemployment were making the life of people difficulte. The state governmenhad failed to provide employment to the youth. Even the prices of foodgrains being supplied under the PDS had increased, he added.

Pathania also flayed the government for registering cases against Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh and his supporters in Shimla.

In Chamba, Congress leaders and workers, along with members of the party’s frontal organisations, protested against the Central Government over the rise in the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel and petrol.

The protesters expressed resentment over poor health facilities in Chamba district and an acute shortage of specialist doctors in the local medical college.

They said that the state government had failed to appoint a radiologist and radiographer assistants to run the MRI and CT scan machines installed in the medical college for the past three months.