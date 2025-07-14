DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pathania meets LS Speaker Om Birla

Pathania meets LS Speaker Om Birla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:11 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Speaker Kuldeep Pathania with LS Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi.
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The meeting, which lasted around 25 minutes, focused on economic, political and constitutional issues.

Advertisement

Pathania briefed Birla about the devastating landslides and cloudbursts in Mandi and other districts of the state, requesting generous financial assistance from the Central Government. Pathania is travelling to Bhopal to attend a meeting of the Presiding Officers’ committee.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the parliamentary system and foster better relations between the state and Central governments. They also talked about improving coordination between state legislatures and governments, as well as financial autonomy for the Assembly Secretariat.

Advertisement

Birla congratulated Pathania on the successful organisation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India region-II annual conference in Dharamshala, praising the warm hospitality extended to guests. Pathania requested Birla to utilise the Tapovan Legislative Assembly complex for training programme, which would help maintain the facility.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts