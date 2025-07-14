Pathania meets LS Speaker Om Birla

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday evening. The meeting, which lasted around 25 minutes, focused on economic, political and constitutional issues.

Pathania briefed Birla about the devastating landslides and cloudbursts in Mandi and other districts of the state, requesting generous financial assistance from the Central Government. Pathania is travelling to Bhopal to attend a meeting of the Presiding Officers’ committee.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the parliamentary system and foster better relations between the state and Central governments. They also talked about improving coordination between state legislatures and governments, as well as financial autonomy for the Assembly Secretariat.

Birla congratulated Pathania on the successful organisation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India region-II annual conference in Dharamshala, praising the warm hospitality extended to guests. Pathania requested Birla to utilise the Tapovan Legislative Assembly complex for training programme, which would help maintain the facility.