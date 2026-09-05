Pathania’s show of strength in Nurpur rekindles talk of political comeback

Former minister and former Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania demonstrated his political strength in Nurpur on Friday during the two-day state-level Janmashtami festival. The participation of newly elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions, along with a large number of BJP supporters, gave the gathering a distinct political overtone and fuelled speculation about Pathania’s plans for next year’s Assembly elections.

Pathania, who was denied a BJP ticket from his home constituency of Nurpur in the 2022 Assembly elections, had contested from the neighbouring Fatehpur constituency as the party’s candidate. He, however, lost the election.

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The large gathering organised in Nurpur is being viewed as politically significant, particularly as an indication of Pathania’s support base and influence in the area. The procession began at Chogan Stadium and culminated at the Brijraj Swami Temple, where the Janmashtami celebrations are being held.

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A large number of BJP workers and Panchayati Raj representatives from different parts of the constituency participated in the procession. The sizeable turnout and slogans in support of Pathania have once again brought his political influence and the possibility of his return to electoral politics into focus.

In a parallel show of strength, local BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Nika and Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj also jointly organised a procession. However, the turnout appeared smaller compared with Pathania’s gathering. Their procession started from Niazpur bus stand and culminated at the temple premises, where the BJP leaders paid obeisance.

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Pathania has not made any clear announcement about his political plans ahead of the Assembly elections. Nevertheless, the gathering has triggered fresh debate in political circles. The key question being discussed locally is whether the event was simply a religious celebration or whether Pathania was also sending a political message about a possible comeback.

Political equations within the BJP in the Nurpur Assembly constituency have already been a subject of considerable discussion and uncertainty among party workers. In this backdrop, Pathania’s visible presence among a large number of supporters in his former political bastion could have implications for the BJP’s local dynamics in the months ahead.