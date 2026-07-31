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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pathankot-Jogindernagar train services resume after 10 days

Pathankot-Jogindernagar train services resume after 10 days

These trains had earlier resumed operations on June 2 after remaining suspended for nearly four years

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:13 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Train service on Pathankot-Jogindernagar section suspended on July 21, restored on Friday morning.
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After remaining suspended for 10 days, train services on Pathankot-Jogindernagar resumed on Friday.

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The Northern Railway's Jammu division had suspended the narrow gauge train services due to heavy rain.

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According to reports by the Northern Railway's Jammu division, two pairs of passenger trains operating between Pathankot and Baijnath Paprola resumed services on Friday. The services had been suspended on July 21 as a precautionary measure in view of the monsoon.

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These trains had earlier resumed operations on June 2 after remaining suspended for nearly four years.

Train services on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar section , popularly known as the Kangra Valley Railway, were suspended in August 2022 after the old interstate Chakki railway bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur was washed away. Before the disruption, seven pairs of passenger trains operated on the route. Following the reconstruction of the bridge and sustained public demand, the Northern Railway restored only two pairs of trains.

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The Kangra Valley Railway Sangharsh Samiti has been agitating for more than five months, demanding the restoration of all seven pairs of trains. The committee has staged demonstrations at various railway stations across Kangra district and outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, pressing for the resumption of the

remaining services.

Deepak Bhardwaj, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) from Nurpur, expressed concern over the repeated suspension of services. Describing the Kangra Valley Railway as a lifeline for residents, tourists and traders.

“Instead of restoring all seven pairs of trains suspended in August 2022, the Northern Railway has resumed only two

pairs on the Pathankot–Jogindernagar section. The partial restoration and repeated suspensions during the monsoon have disappointed thousands of daily passengers,” he said.

Bhardwaj added that he had repeatedly raised the issue in ZRUCC meetings and urged the railway authorities to announce a timeline for restoring the remaining five pairs of passenger trains on the route.

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