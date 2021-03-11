Pathankot to Paprola night train service resumes

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 1

The Railways today restored night train service to the KV line between Pathankot and Paprola that was suspended in April 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the Railways had given the green light to running five trains on this rail section. One train would also touch Jogindernagar everyday.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, seven trains were running on this route everyday, covering 33 stations. Six of these trains are operational at present.

A Railways spokesman said that the timetable of the trains had been made public and it was also available on the website.

He added that the night train would leave Pathankot at 2.05 am and reach Paprola at 8.55 am.

Likewise, it would

leave Paprola at 12.55 pm and reach Pathankot

at 11.55 pm.