Pathankot to Paprola night train service resumes

Palampur, June 1
The Railways today restored night train service to the KV line between Pathankot and Paprola that was suspended in April 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Earlier, the Railways had given the green light to running five trains on this rail section. One train would also touch Jogindernagar everyday.
Before the Covid-19 crisis, seven trains were running on this route everyday, covering 33 stations. Six of these trains are operational at present.
A Railways spokesman said that the timetable of the trains had been made public and it was also available on the website.
He added that the night train would leave Pathankot at 2.05 am and reach Paprola at 8.55 am.
Likewise, it would
leave Paprola at 12.55 pm and reach Pathankot
at 11.55 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...
A stadium at his village is what Sidhu Moosewala always dreamt of, now villagers demand a memorial to the singer
A music school and a park are some of the other demands