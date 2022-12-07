Patients in Kullu hospital to get free facilities

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 6

All kinds of services will be provided free-of-cost to patients under the cooperation project launched in the Regional Hospital here today.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg inaugurated the counter opened by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), which would provide these facilities. “The responsibility of the maintenance and operation of the service has been given to the Annapurna Sanstha, which is providing free food to patients and their attendants in the hospital for the past many years,” he said.

Under the project, beds would be provided to patients in the hospital. Besides, blankets, quilts, wheelchairs, stretchers, crutches, room heaters, steam machines, walkers, urine pots, hot water bottles and photocopy facility would also be available free of to the patients.

Garg said that it was a matter of pleasure that the RKS with the help of the Blood Bank Society and the Annapurna Sanstha would provide these services in the hospital. He added that khichdi and porridge would also be available for patients at the counter. Those, who want to donate to the RKS, could do so at this counter.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Chander and president of the Annapurna Sanstha Vineet Sood were also present on the occasion.

