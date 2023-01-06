Patients struggle to get seats

Several patients do not get a seat in the HRTC taxis and mini-buses plying from Sanjauli to Lakkar Bazaar via the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. People who are going for a stroll on the Mall Road also get into these vehicles and quickly occupy the seats. It should be ensured that patients get the seats first. Raksha, Theog
Apple growers burn orchard residues
Not caring two hoots about environmental norms, many orchardists have been burning the residue of apple orchards, causing air pollution. The administration had issued instructions and tried to spread awareness against the ill-effects of burning farm residues, but to no avail. The administration should now take stringent measures to deter people from burning agricultural residues. Rajesh, Rohru
Lack of basic amenities
The lack of basic amenities is adversely affecting the lives of residents in the area. There is no proper sewerage. Besides, water supply is erratic and roads are in a poor condition. The department concerned had assured the locals that repair work will begin soon, but nothing has been done in the past four months. Suresh, Kol Dam colony
