Him Academy Public School organised various creative and cultural activities centred on the theme of “patriotism” to mark Independence Day here on Friday. Students expressed their love for the nation through art, creativity, music, dance and thoughtful presentations. The activities included a poster-making competition, an inter-house stamp-design competition and a flag-making activity.

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Principal Naina Lakhanpal said the performances were based on patriotic themes and conveyed a message of national unity. Students Anika and Advika delivered speeches. In the poster-making competition, Ananya Malhotra bagged the first position, while Aarvi Kashyap and Shernya jointly secured the second position. Anya and Anika Kashyap secured the third position.

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In the inter-house stamp-design competition, Sara Thakur of Raman House and Aahana Thakur of Bose House jointly secured the first position. Ojasvi Thakur of Bose House and Katyayani of Raman House stood second, while Divishi Sharma of Bose House and Jahnavi Soni of Bhabha House secured the third position.