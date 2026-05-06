Patriotism, youth power key to nation-building: Himachal Governor

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday underscored that patriotism, leadership and the energy of youth are fundamental pillars of nation building. His remarks came during an interaction with cadets of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, who called on him at Lok Bhavan.

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The delegation, led by Naval Officer Sneha and accompanied by faculty members Aruna Sharma and Nitin Vaishnav, engaged in a detailed interaction with the Governor. The cadets shared their aspirations of joining the National Defence Academy and serving the nation, particularly through the Indian Navy.

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Addressing the young cadets, the Governor emphasised the evolving demands of the modern world and urged them to remain curious, intellectually agile and committed to lifelong learning. He reminded them that they are not merely soldiers-in-training, but future leaders entrusted with upholding the nation’s values and integrity.

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“The nation rests securely because of the dedication and readiness of its armed forces. You must strive to be worthy of that trust,” he said.

Gupta lauded the RIMC for its consistent role in nurturing disciplined, focused and patriotic officers. Stressing the importance of discipline, integrity and strong character, he encouraged the cadets to aim for excellence, shun mediocrity and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. The visit concluded with a guided tour of the historic Lok Bhavan.