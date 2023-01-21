Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 20

A team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 at his office at Kripalpur in Nalagarh this afternoon.

Bureau SP Anjum Ara said, “A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against patwari Chaman Lal, who was posted at Kripalpur in Nalagarh, for accepting Rs 6,000 as bribe from a person in lieu of getting the signature of his mother on revenue record for the mutation of land.”

The person lodged a complaint with the bureau, following which a trap was laid and the patwari was arrested at his office with the bribe money. A probe is underway.

#Nalagarh #solan