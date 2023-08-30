Patwari held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths have nabbed a patwari for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000. The Vigilance has registered an FIR against Rakesh Kumar of the Narkanda patwar circle.

In a press release issued by the Vigilance, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 out of the total relief fund amount of Rs 1.2 lakh received by Ram Lal, the complaint, in lieu of the damage to his house due to rain. The relief amount was paid to Ram Lal by the government. A trap was laid by Inspector Chattar Singh and the patwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

