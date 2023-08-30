Patwari held for taking bribe

Shimla, August 29
The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths have nabbed a patwari for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 20,000. The Vigilance has registered an FIR against Rakesh Kumar of the Narkanda patwar circle.
In a press release issued by the Vigilance, the accused demanded Rs 20,000 out of the total relief fund amount of Rs 1.2 lakh received by Ram Lal, the complaint, in lieu of the damage to his house due to rain. The relief amount was paid to Ram Lal by the government. A trap was laid by Inspector Chattar Singh and the patwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200
Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...
Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map
India lodges strong diplomatic protest
2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana
5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state