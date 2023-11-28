Patwari suspended in Kullu for irregularities in disaster relief

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 27

The Patwari, Manikaran circle, has been suspended on the charge of irregularities in damage assessment and compensation payment related to the rain disaster in Kullu. Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg had toured the Manikaran valley recently and local people had complained to him about irregularities in the payment of compensation. It was found in investigation that the Patwari had in his report mentioned some houses as completely damaged in the disaster while this was not the case.

Besides, compensation was to be given for damaged houses, but some people, who did not own house, were also included in the category of damaged houses. Compensation was to be given only for houses built on private land but was also paid for houses built on government land. After checking all facts, the department concerned suspended the Patwari of the Manikaran circle.

However, in view of the possibility of such irregularities occurring in other areas, the Additional District Magistrate also visited Sainj and Banjar. “If irregularities are found, action can be taken against erring officials,” he added.

District Revenue Officer Ganesh Thakur said that the Patwari had been suspended for irregularities in the payment of compensation. He added that the Tehsildar (Recovery) had been given the responsibility of investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Kullu BJP spokesperson Aditya Gautam said that party leaders had alleged that the Congress government was biased in the payment of compensation to the disaster-affected people.

#Kullu