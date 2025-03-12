Patwaris, kanungos call off strike after meeting with Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister

The federation of patwaris and kanungos has ended its two-week strike after a meeting with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Shimla. The strike, which involved over 4,000 revenue officials, was sparked by the government’s decision to shift them from district to state cadre, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

“We have been given detailed information about the move to change our cadre. We have been told that it would neither affect our recruitment and promotional avenues, nor harm any other interest of ours,” said Satish Chaudhary, president of the federation. “As our doubts and apprehensions have been addressed, we are calling off the strike. All patwaris and kanungos will resume their duties starting tomorrow,” he said.