Paucity of technical staff hampers Solan civic body's working

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 25

A lack of technical staff in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) is impeding its working. The previous BJP government had upgraded the civic body to a municipal corporation in November 2020 in view of a steep increase in local population. The government, however, has failed to provide a sufficient number of staff vis-à-vis the increase in workload.

The area under the civic body has expanded several times. Even its budget has increased five times.

The MC staff is overburdened and works like speedier collection of revenue are suffering.

The MC is dependent on the technical staff of government departments (Jal Shakti, Public Works etc) to take care to its everyday work. This is delaying the implementation of development works where, besides preparing estimates, various technical aspects have to be worked out.

A proposal to enhance the staff strength has been submitted to the government several times but to no avail. The proposal sought 18 posts of technical staff like tehsildar (recovery), veterinary public health officer, computer programmer, MIS specialist, foreman (electric), assistant social development officer, junior office assistant, surveyor and a sanitary inspector.

There is only one senior assistant in the civic body ever since it was upgraded. The area under the civic body has also expanded. Its budget has increased five times and the staff are overburdened. Jobs like speedier collection of revenue are suffering. The absence of adequate supervisory staff also acts as a deterrent to revenue generation owing to a lack of monitoring.

The clerical staff laments that they have been denied promotions for the past more than 18 years.

Zaffar Iqbal, Municipal Commissioner, Solan, says that several requests have been made to the state government to provide adequate technical and clerical staff to the civic body to meet the growing needs of the civic body but to no avail.

The MC comprises 17 wards and the city has a population of 47,418, besides a huge floating population. The number of households has also increased from 10,300 to about 12,000 since 2020.