Paucity of water in Solan district brings official apathy to fore

Official apathy has left the residents of many areas of Solan district deprived of water. No tankers have been deployed, even as people go without water for four to five days. The district administration has failed to seek the requisite permission from the authorities to deploy tankers, reflecting their indifference towards the suffering of residents. “The officials are so consumed in preparing for the Lok Sabha elections that they have conveniently forgotten their basic duty of providing this essential commodity to residents. We are left to fend for ourselves as we spend hundreds of rupees daily just to buy water,” rued Anuj, a resident of Dharampur.

Residents of the villages around Kasauli such as Garkhal complained of receiving muddy water after five days as little water was left at the source. The situation was no different in Solan city.

Given the sad state of affairs, a group of villagers from Badaha, near Kasauli, visited the officials concerned to seek a solution. They complained that it had become difficult to spare water for their cattle, who were the worst sufferers. A large number of people who domesticate cattle for milk face a similar plight.

What is concerning is that subdivisional officers and field staff of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) have been sending weekly reports of the situation of the water shortage to the district administration, but the officials prefer to sit pretty over the issue and let the residents suffer.

Getting water through tankers has also become difficult for the residents as the majority of the water sources from which these tankers get water are almost completely depleted. The demand is much greater than the scanty supply, because of which commonners are forced to buy bottled water.

Residents of Solan city, Dharampur, Jabli, Parwanoo, Garkhal, Sanawar, Sanwara and several villages around Kasauli have been receiving water after four to five days. Since the discharge in a majority of the water supply schemes has been drastically reduced, ranging from 25 to 75 per cent, the staff of the JSD has been unable to cater to the needs of residents.

In the Solan division of the JSD, nearly 52 water supply schemes suffered from a reduction in quantity ranging from 25 to 75 per cent. In 31 schemes, water discharge has reduced by 75 per cent, while in eight schemes it ranges from 50 to 75 per cent and 10 schemes suffer from shortages ranging from 25 to 50 per cent. In three schemes, the situation is comparatively better, with the discharge being reduced up to 25 per cent said Ashish Rana, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said, “I have been apprised of the situation by officials. I will seek permission from the authorities concerned in a day or two to deploy tankers at various places. It may be noted that tankers have already been deployed in Parwanoo.” — TNS

Water sources all dried up

