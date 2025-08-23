DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pawsitive change: Apex court relief on stray dogs brings joy to dog lovers

Pawsitive change: Apex court relief on stray dogs brings joy to dog lovers

Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
A man feeds a pack of stary dogs in Dharamsala on Friday. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Dog lovers in Dharamsala and nearby areas expressed joy and relief following the Supreme Court of India’s modified directive, which now allows the release of stray dogs after sterilisation, while prohibiting their feeding on streets and in public places. This revision replaces the earlier August 11 directive that had ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi into pounds and shelters — a move that had sparked nationwide protests from animal lovers.

Dharamsala, home to a large dog-loving Tibetan community and the Gurkhas, who revere dogs, welcomed the decision wholeheartedly. Rohit Samuel of Kangra, an ardent dog lover, remarked, “Dogs live in utter harmony in our society. Feeding them is considered auspicious, but what is most important is sterilisation, especially since rabies cases have already declined.”

Joining thousands of animal welfare supporters nationwide, local activist Dheeraj Mahajan, president of Kranti Sanstha, celebrated the verdict by offering prayers at the Aghanjar Mahadev temple, where Lord Shiva is worshipped as Pashupatinath. His organisation has long been caring for strays in the region. Mahajan had also recently submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, seeking relief for stray dogs, whom he described as “man’s best friends.”

With over 14,000 strays in Kangra district, experts emphasise the urgent need for sterilisation and vaccination rather than confinement. While acknowledging concerns about dog bites, Mahajan urged for a humane and informed approach, including rabies awareness drives, higher taxes on foreign dog breeds, incentives for adopting native Indian dogs and improved shelter conditions.

