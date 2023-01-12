Pay Rs 2 lakh relief to victim of manual scavenging: Himachal High Court

Shimla, January 11
The HP High Court has taken serious note of an incident of manual scavenging at Government Polytechnic at Banikhet in Chamba district and directed the state to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim, Charno Ram.
The court directed the state to take appropriate action against erring officials guilty of violating the provisions of the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013”. While passing the order, Justice Satyen Vaidya observed, “The state is obligated to protect its citizens against violation of their fundamental, legal and human rights.”
The court passed the judgment last week on a petition filed by Charno Ram, a part-time sweeper at Government Polytechnic at Banikhet in Chamba. The college had conducted examinations for students from December 5, 2017, to January 5, 2018. The exam centre was on the fourth floor of the newly constructed building.
It was alleged that no toilet facility was available on the fourth floor. A college official directed the petitioner to arrange a ‘drum’ (container) to be kept outside the examination centre for students “who felt the need to pass urine”. He was also directed to carry the drum down from the fourth floor to the first floor to empty it.
It was alleged that Charno Ram showed his inability to undertake the assigned job but was forced to do it. Thus, the petitioner was made to perform an inhuman act continuously. The court directed the Union and state governments to implement the provisions of the Act.
