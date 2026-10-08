Pay traffic challans on the spot with ‘Challan2 Pay’ in Himachal

Under ‘Challan2 Pay’, people will no longer have to visit government offices to pay challan amounts and can make digital payments at the place where the challan is issued. Point-of-Sale (POS) machines provided by Axis Bank are being made available to Transport Department officers under the new system. The initiative is aimed at making challan payments more convenient while ensuring greater transparency and accountability in revenue collection.

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Chairing a review meeting of the Transport Department here, Sukhu said the department’s revenue had been rising steadily, from Rs 510 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 995 crore in 2025-26.

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Reviewing the functioning of e-buses, he said the new buses should have a minimum range of 350 km and be suitable for the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh. He said 297 e-buses had already been provided and the state government was also considering introducing hydrogen-powered buses. In the coming period, 100 green hydrogen buses and 100 Super Deluxe buses would also be procured, he added.

Sukhu directed the authorities to speed up the development of e-charging infrastructure across the state. He said 30 e-vehicles would be provided to HRTC officers.

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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said HRTC was the lifeline of Himachal, providing transport facilities to people even in remote and inaccessible areas. He said the operation of e-buses was an important step towards environmental protection and was also helping HRTC make savings. “The operation of e-buses is saving HRTC Rs 18.19 per km,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Director Transport Neeraj Kumar and other senior officers were present.