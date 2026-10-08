DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pay traffic challans on the spot with ‘Challan2 Pay’ in Himachal

Pay traffic challans on the spot with ‘Challan2 Pay’ in Himachal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches the ‘Challan2 Pay’ initiative.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the ‘Challan2 Pay’ initiative, enabling people to make secure, convenient and real-time digital payments against transport challans on the spot, while announcing that the state government would provide 1,500 new e-buses and 100 green hydrogen buses to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in the near future.

Under ‘Challan2 Pay’, people will no longer have to visit government offices to pay challan amounts and can make digital payments at the place where the challan is issued. Point-of-Sale (POS) machines provided by Axis Bank are being made available to Transport Department officers under the new system. The initiative is aimed at making challan payments more convenient while ensuring greater transparency and accountability in revenue collection.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting of the Transport Department here, Sukhu said the department’s revenue had been rising steadily, from Rs 510 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 995 crore in 2025-26.

Advertisement

Reviewing the functioning of e-buses, he said the new buses should have a minimum range of 350 km and be suitable for the hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh. He said 297 e-buses had already been provided and the state government was also considering introducing hydrogen-powered buses. In the coming period, 100 green hydrogen buses and 100 Super Deluxe buses would also be procured, he added.

Sukhu directed the authorities to speed up the development of e-charging infrastructure across the state. He said 30 e-vehicles would be provided to HRTC officers.

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said HRTC was the lifeline of Himachal, providing transport facilities to people even in remote and inaccessible areas. He said the operation of e-buses was an important step towards environmental protection and was also helping HRTC make savings. “The operation of e-buses is saving HRTC Rs 18.19 per km,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, Director Transport Neeraj Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts