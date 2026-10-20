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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Payal, Harshal win gold medals in state chess championship

Payal, Harshal win gold medals in state chess championship

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Players at the state-level chess championship in Shimla.
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Payal and Harshal won gold medals in the girls and boys open categories, respectively, in the Himachal Pradesh State Chess Championship-2026 that concluded in Shimla on Monday. Also, Shivanshi and Vishal won silver medals in the same categories, showcasing exceptional skills in chess.

In under-12 category (girls), Divyanshi stood first, Aanvi second and Yashasvi secured the third place while in the under-14 category (Girls), Sneha won gold, Mahi silver and Sanskriti bronze.

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Similarly, in the under-10 category (boys), Atharv won the gold medal, Sahshard silver and Aarav Kiyan secured the bronze medal. In the under-14 category (boys), Aditya stood first, Aarav second and Parth third. In the under-19 category (boys), Siddharth won the gold medal, Moksh silver and Hardik bronze.

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The championship brought together talented players from different districts of Himachal who had qualified through district-level competitions, providing them with a valuable platform to demonstrate their skills and compete at the state level. As many as 27 players, who had qualified through district-level competitions, participated in the state championship. National-level players and coaches were also present during the championship, adding further value to the championship and providing opportunities for the exchange of sporting experience.

The championship aimed to encourage chess among school students and young players, identify and nurture emerging talent, promote healthy competition and strengthen the relationship between education and sports.

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Anju Sharma, former member of the HP Public Service Commission, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. She appreciated the participants and said that chess provided opportunities for young people to think independently, confront challenges, learn from mistakes and use the available resources wisely.

She said education should not be limited to textbook knowledge and exam results. “It should also develop self-confidence, creativity, responsibility, sound judgement, resilience and the ability to address real-life challenges,” she added.

BS Chauhan shared his views on the historical development of chess, its intellectual traditions and relevance to contemporary education.

Ajay Verma, chief coordinator of the championship, highlighted the need to encourage chess at the school, college and community levels so that more students could benefit from this intellectual sport.

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