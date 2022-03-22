Payment counter shut, water bills not being cleared

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 21

A bill payment counter of the Jal Shakti Department at the local Indira Market is lying closed for quite some time. As a result, Mandi residents are facing inconvenience in paying their water bills.

OP Kapoor, president of Citizens Council, said that the Jal Shakti Department had not paid rent of the accommodation where the counter was set up. The Estate Officer had asked the department to clear the dues or vacate the premises. “We urge the Jal Shakti Department to pay the rent so that the service at the payment counter can be resumed,” he added.

XEN, Jal Shakti Department, Vivek Hazari said the case for approval of funds had been sent to the higher authorities. As soon as it is approved, rent would be paid and the bill payment counter would be resumed. —