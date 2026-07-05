Paytm announces 60 job openings in Mandi; interviews on July 6-7

The District Employment Office, Mandi, has announced a recruitment drive by Paytm Payment Services Limited for 60 vacancies of sales officer and micro marketing manager. The interviews will be held on July 6 and July 7 at Sundernagar and Mandi, respectively.

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District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan said that male candidates who have completed Class XII or graduation are eligible to participate in the recruitment process. The age limit for applicants has been fixed between 18 and 45 years.

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Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000, and their place of posting will be in Mandi district.

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Candidates appearing for the interview must carry their original educational certificates along with self-attested photocopies, Aadhaar card, employment registration card, a copy of their bank passbook, passport-size photographs and an updated resume.

The interviews will be conducted as per the following schedule: July 6 (10.30 am) at the Sub Employment Office, Sundernagar, and July 7 (10.30 am) at the District Employment Office, Mandi.

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The Employment Officer further stated that applicants must possess a two-wheeler and a valid driving licence, as these are mandatory requirements for the advertised posts.

No travelling allowance (TA) will be provided to candidates attending the interviews.

For further information, candidates may contact the District Employment Office, Mandi, at 01905-235508 or the company representative at 94591-43074.