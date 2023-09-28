PCB meet on plastic waste management

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (PCB) organised a meeting on the “fulfilment of extended producer responsibility (EPR)” under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by board Chairman Sanjay Gupta. In his inaugural address, he said the management of plastic was of utmost importance. Its proper management should be done by making it a part of circular economy and in accordance with the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, he said.

He said plastic was being littered haphazardly, causing environmental pollution. It’s consumption by animals often led to their death, he added.

Member Secretary of the board Anil Joshi said the Centre notified EPR guidelines under the Plastic Waste Amendment Rules, 2022, on February 16, 2022.

“The regulations stipulate mandatory targets on recycling of plastic packaging waste and use of recycled plastic,” he added. Producers, importers, waste management agencies, plastic waste processors, municipal commissioners attended the meeting.

It was said that EPR was the concept that brands and plastic packaging producers must take responsibility for the plastic they put into a market throughout its lifecycle.

