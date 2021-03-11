PDS server down

PUBLIC Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries are facing a lot of inconvenience in procuring ration due to problems in the server over the last few days. Most of the time, the server is down and people have to leave empty handed. The department concerned should fix the problem at the earliest. — Pradeep, Shimla
Compost plant in kullu non-functional
THE compost plant of Kullu Municipal Council in Ward Number 9 has turned out to be a white elephant as not even a single sack of manure has been made so far. Besides, it has become a cause of filth, stench and pollution in the entire ward. The Beas is only 5m away from these pits and the river too is getting polluted. This has become a major health hazard. The plant should be shifted to a faraway place from the city limits. — Amit, Kullu
kinnaur village Road in bad shape
THE road connecting Kanam village of the Puh development block in Kinnaur is in deplorable state and it has become dangerous for the people to commute on this road. People have lodged a complaint with the PWD Department but no corrective measure has been taken so far. The road should be repaired on priority. — Prithvi, Kinnaur
