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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Peace prevails in Nahan after 6 cops injured in violent clash

Peace prevails in Nahan after 6 cops injured in violent clash

Heavy police force deployed; CCTV camera footage, viral videos being examined

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Two groups clash over the installation of a gate in Nahan.
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Normalcy returned to Nahan on Saturday after six police personnel, including DSP (Headquarters) Shakti Singh and Sadar police station SHO Kulbir Singh, were injured in a violent clash between the residents of Valmiki Nagar and Govindgarh over the installation of a gate. A heavy police force was deployed in the affected area to prevent any further flare-up, while CCTV camera footage and viral videos were examined to identify those involved in violence on Friday.

According to the police, the dispute was reported to the Kachha Tank police post around 12.15 pm on Friday. A police team rushed to the Valmiki Chowk and found some residents of Govindgarh installing a gate on the main road leading towards the Delhi Gate. Residents of Valmiki Basti opposed the installation of the gate, triggering a heated exchange of words between the two sides.

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The situation soon escalated, with people from both sides allegedly hurling bricks, stones and glass bottles at each other. The agitated crowd also attacked police personnel attempting to intervene, injuring six of them. Several government and private vehicles parked there were damaged during violence.

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The situation deteriorated further when the Nahan Tehsildar reached the spot to facilitate a settlement between the two sides. According to the police, the crowd blocked the way of the Tehsildar's official vehicle and pelted it with stones and hit it with sticks.

DSP (Headquarters) Shakti Singh said that the police brought the situation under control and additional personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order. “CCTV camera footage and videos circulating on social media are being examined to identify all those involved in the violence and those responsible for disturbing peace. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused,” he added.

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A case has been registered at the Nahan police station under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police personnel continued patrolling the affected area on Saturday to prevent fresh confrontation. The police appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours.

The dispute over the installation of the gate had also led to the disruption of traffic on an important route connecting Nahan to Chandigarh and Paonta Sahib, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. School buses were reportedly stranded during this period. The police warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in violence or attempts to disturb public order.

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