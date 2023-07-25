Pedestrian movement halted on Kullu bridge

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JULY 24

The pedestrian movement was today halted on Bailey bridge in Bhuntar after a part of the damaged abutment due to floods on July 10 gave way and created a gap of about two feet rendering it unsafe for the commuters. The vehicular movement was already not possible through the bridge since July 10. The mechanical wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) was carrying out its repairs.

The officials said that the slab of the abutment, which was already damaged, today gave way after which the pedestrian movement has been stopped in view of safety. The Chief Minister and various ministers had visited the site while reviewing the flood situation. They had given directions to the PWD to restore the bridge for traffic as soon as possible. However, the restoration is going to take time.

GL Thakur, Executive Engineer, Mechanical Wing, PWD, said that the retrofitting work was underway and pedestrian movement has only been halted for today as it was causing hindrance in the repair work.

Even earlier, the bridge had been closed for traffic several times for repair. The approach road to the existing concrete bridge in Bhuntar was washed away in the 1995 floods and a Bailey bridge was constructed as a stop-gap arrangement. This Bailey bridge was the only link of the Kullu-Manali National Highway with the Bhuntar-Manikaran road, further connecting the Kullu bypass road. Now the traffic on the highway has been diverted from Jhiri through the left bank and mostly local persons use this Bailey bridge.

This Bailey bridge links the Bhuntar town with Parla Bhuntar, Parbati and Garsa valleys. The farmers have to traverse through this bridge to reach the marketing yard at Bhuntar. However, now they have to come through the Bajaura bridge.

