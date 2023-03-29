Pedestrian path needs repair

The pedestrian path on the bridge that connects Mandi town with the Chandigarh-Manali highway is dotted with potholes. Pedestrians can fall and get hurt due to the uneven surface. In view of the convenience and safety of commuters, the Public Works Department should get this road repaired at the earliest. Rajesh, Mandi

No water for two weeks

A few panchayats in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency have not received water for the last two weeks. Water supply to various villages, including Bani, Majhar and Bhekalti, was disrupted after the transformer near the Majhar khud caught fire recently. The authorities concerned should get the transformer repaired and restore water supply to these villages. Rajinder, Theog

Climbing stairs tough for cancer patients

it is very difficult for cancer patients to climb and descend stairs between the Cancer Hospital and the main building of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla for their clinical tests and other requirements. Many of these patients are too weak to climb these stairs. The administration should take note of the matter and find a solution to provide them relief. Het Ram, Chopal

