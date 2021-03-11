Pedestrian path too narrow

The pedestrian path built by the authorities from the bypass to Kasumpti SDA complex is so narrow that at some points only one person can walk. Since the area houses several government offices, there is heavy traffic and people use the path. The entire effort to facilitate pedestrians has been rendered futile as the path is very narrow. — Sumit, Shimla

Wrongly parked vehicles

The widening of the narrow road that leads to lower Panthaghati from the national highway hasn’t helped. Most of the time, vehicles are parked on the widened part, leaving space enough for just one vehicle to cross. As a result, people have to reverse their vehicles on a steep incline, which is both difficult and dangerous. The authorities concerned should not allow parking of vehicles on this stretch. — Vijay, Shimla

Water channel goes dry, farmers face problems

T he Ganjalam Tikri kuhal (channel) in the Padhar panchayat of Chamba district has gone dry. It is causing a lot of problems to farmers who are dependent on this Jal Shakti Vibhag kuhal. It’s time to sow maize and farmers need water. The government should start water supply in the kuhal immediately to help the farmers. — Farmers, Padhar

