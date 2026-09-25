Pedestrian paths in Palampur being used for paid parking; HC intervention sought

Open spaces outside shops and commercial complexes in Palampur earmarked for pedestrian movement have allegedly been converted into paid parking lots, causing inconvenience to people and increasing the risk of accidents. Shopkeepers and owners of commercial complexes are allegedly using spaces, which were left as part of the planning and development norms of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department for the movement of pedestrians, for paid parking of vehicles. This illegal practice is being carried out in violation of the norms and against the intended use of these areas, local residents allege. With vehicles parked on pedestrian spaces, people are forced to walk on the road, particularly in busy commercial areas.

Local residents say that the encroachment of pedestrian spaces poses a serious safety hazard, contributing to frequent accidents. Though the problem is visible at several places, the unauthorised use of pedestrian spaces for parking vehicles has continued, raising questions over enforcement by the TCP Department, Palampur Municipal Corporation and the local administration, including the police. The residents question why the authorities concerned have failed to reclaim spaces meant exclusively for pedestrian movement and prevent their commercial use as parking lots. They say that such encroachments defeat the basic purpose of the planning norms and compromises road safety.

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Neelam, president of NGO People’s Voice, and Subhash Sharma and KB Ralhan, both members, have appealed to the Himachal Pradesh High Court to intervene in the matter to ensure that the spaces meant for pedestrian movement are vacated and restored for their intended purpose. They have urged the court that the authorities concerned be directed to prevent the unauthorised use of pedestrian pathways for paid parking and ensure the safe movement of people in the city. The issue assumes significance as Palampur has witnessed rapid commercialisation while pedestrian spaces have not increased and have rather been encroached upon. Elderly people, women and schoolchildren are compelled to walk on congested roads with moving traffic.

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The residents have also sought strict enforcement against people who are collecting parking charges in areas not designated for the purpose. They say that the civic and planning authorities cannot remain silent spectators while public spaces meant for pedestrians are commercially exploited.

Meanwhile SDM, Palampur, OP Yadav says that the matter has come to his notice and he will look into it to ascertain whether the parking is legally allowed and shopkeepers are authorised to collect charges.