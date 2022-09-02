Penalise car owners with stickers

Several vehicles with stickers mentioning the designation, profession and department of the owners can be spotted on the roads. This in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. Such vehicles are not being penalised for breaking the rules. It seems that the law is only applicable to common public and not to high-and-mighty. The authorities concerned should take action against those flouting the law. — Anita, Solan

PHC upgraded to CHC, Facilities not provided

The primary health centre at Bhota has been upgraded to community health centre (CHC) but the patients are still getting the same facilities. It seems the upgrade has only happened on the papers. The government should ensure that the CHC is equipped with new and modern facilities. —Dinesh, Theog

Open canteen at Theog govt college

Students of the government college in Theog are facing a lot of problems as there is no canteen on the campus. They have to go outside the college to eat. The college administration should open a canteen on the premises at the earliest. — Dinesh, Theog

