Pendency of cases in courts due to callous attitude of officials: High Court

Shimla, March 17

Courts are often accused of a huge pendency of cases but probably nobody has realised till date that the pendency of cases in the courts of law is on account of an indifferent and callous attitude of government officials, who instead of shouldering responsibility keep on waiting for court orders, compelling general public to approach the court of law in every petty matter.

The HP High Court held this while dealing with a petition wherein on account of sheer incompetency of a government official, a poor woman was compelled to approach the high court, praying for issuance of directions to the Anni Tehsildar in Kullu district to comply with the directions of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kullu, regarding the re-verification of the income certificate.

Justice Sandeep Sharma observed that “it is a classic case where the appellate authority (ADM) on December 22, 2022, specifically directed the Tehsildar, Anni, to re-verify the income certificate issued in favour of Priyanka on or before May 7, 2022. More than one year and three months have passed but the authority concerned has not bothered to comply with the aforesaid order, which itself speaks volumes about the careless and negligent approach of the officers manning the high post towards the welfare of general public as well as orders passed by courts.”

The court directed the Tehsildar, Anni, to comply with the ADM’s order within 48 hours and submit the compliance report to the Registry of the High Court. While passing the direction, the court ordered the Additional Advocate General to place a copy of the instant order before the Chief Secretary for issuing necessary directions to all departments to ensure the compliance of the orders passed by the court/ quasi-judicial authorities in a time-bound manner.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Parvati Devi, who alleged that on December 22, 2022, the Additional District Magistrate, Kullu, passed an order in an appeal filed by her under Rule 19 of the Part Time Multitask Workers Policy specifically directing the Tehsildar, Anni, to re-verify the income certificate issued to Priyanka.

