Pendency of probe no ground for rejection of promotion: HC

Mere pendency of preliminary investigation prior to filing of the charge sheet or framing of charge cannot be sufficient to reject the case of an employee for promotion. This was held by the HP High Court while dealing with an issue whether a person can be debarred from being considered for promotion, on account of pendency of criminal proceedings, when charge was not framed against such employee on the date of holding Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

Justice Sandeep Sharma further observed that “In no event promotion of an employee can be withheld on account of pendency of disciplinary/ criminal proceedings, rather to deny such benefit, there must be sufficient material to show that on the date of convening meeting by the Departmental Promotion Committee, charge stood framed against the person seeking promotion.”

The court passed this judgment on a petition filed by a revenue official contending therein that since no charge has been framed till date in the criminal case registered against him, his name ought to have been considered by the Departmental Promotion Committee for promotion to the post of Naib Tehsildar, but since no action whatsoever came to be taken at the end of respondent/department, petitioner is compelled to approach the Court.

While allowing the petition, the court directed the state government to hold review DPC and consider petitioner for promotion within two months and if the petitioner is otherwise found eligible for promotion, respondents would take all consequential steps i.e. issuing promotion order of the petitioner, release of monetary benefits etc. within a month thereafter.

The court further held that “even if the allegations are serious, petitioner cannot be faulted with for any lapse on the part of investigating agency in collecting evidence, enabling trial Court to frame charge. Further if it is presumed that charges are serious, authorities have the power to suspend the employee under the relevant rules and the suspension by itself permits them to resort to sealed cover procedure. In the instant case, Departmental Promotion Committee merely on the basis of pendency of criminal proceedings, proceeded to ignore the petitioner for promotion, which procedure is wholly impermissible.”

The court further observed that “till the time charge is not framed against a delinquent official, promotion cannot be denied solely on the basis of lodging or registration of a criminal case. Since on June, 19, 2023, at the time of convening of meeting by the Departmental Promotion Committee, charge was not framed against the petitioner, Departmental Promotion Committee could not have ignored petitioner for promotion to the post of Naib Tehsildar.”