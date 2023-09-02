Pending cases of FCA will be settled: DC

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 1

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that pending cases of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) would be settled in coordination with the Forest Department to start development projects in Mandi district. Under the FCA yesterday, a high-level meeting was organised under the chairmanship of the DC in the office of Chief Conservator of Forests to settle pending forest clearance cases.

The DC directed the officers to expedite the matters in coordination with the Forest Department so that development projects can be started soon.

