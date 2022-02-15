Pending tax cases, arrears to be settled

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 14

The state government today launched a new scheme, Himachal Pradesh Swarn Jayanti (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2021, for the settlement of pending cases and arrears under the Acts subsumed in the Goods and Services Tax.

Under the scheme, dealers can deposit their due taxes along with a settlement fee at the rate of 10 per cent instead of interest and penalty during the first phase of the scheme, which will end on April 28.

The dealers who fail to file application during the first phase will have to pay a higher settlement fee at the rate of 150 per cent as applicable during the first phase. The second phase would be applicable from April 29 to June 28, a spokesperson for the state Taxes and Excise Department said here today.

The taxpayers are grappling with compiling documents, collecting pending statutory forms and preparing reconciliations to complete assessments. Even after the GST rollout, companies, industries, dealers are left with disputes of the earlier regime and therefore the scheme has been launched on the request of various stakeholders and departmental officers, he added.

The scheme was notified in December 2021. Under the scheme, taxpayers can pay the outstanding tax amount due and be free from any other consequences under the law. Taxpayers will get substantial relief as they have to pay only settlement fees in lieu of interests and penalties.