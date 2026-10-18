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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pending works in Baghi, Ratnari to be completed in a year: Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Pending works in Baghi, Ratnari to be completed in a year: Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur. File
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Saturday that pending development works in the Baghi and Ratnari areas of the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency would be pursued on a priority basis and completed within one year.

Addressing people during a one-day visit to Baghi gram panchayat in Shimla district, he said the state government was committed to strengthening rural infrastructure and providing essential services at people’s doorsteps.

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He inaugurated a veterinary dispensary built at a cost of about Rs 19 lakh, saying it would provide local veterinary services to livestock farmers and spare them the trip to distant places for treatment of their animals. “Animal husbandry is an important pillar of the rural economy, and providing better facilities to livestock farmers is a priority for the government,” he said.

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Thakur said about 193 roads had been approved to improve connectivity in the Baghi and Ratnari panchayats. “Besides being a snow-prone area, this region is also extremely important for horticulture. A strong road network therefore plays a vital role in strengthening the economy of farmers and orchardists, transporting agricultural and horticultural produce to the market, and accelerating rural development,” he said.

He said construction work on about 30 buildings in the area had been pending for several years. “Necessary steps will be taken to complete these buildings so that people can benefit from the facilities,” he said.

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During the visit, the minister also listened to public grievances and directed officials to take action to resolve local issues.

He also attended the Annual Day of Roots Country School in Baghi, where he felicitated meritorious students. Addressing students and faculty, he said the school had been making unprecedented strides in education for the past two decades. “Students from not only Himachal but across India are studying here and reaching international levels. The boarding school is empowering children to become skilled in many areas, and they actively participate in cultural activities along with academics. The foundation for a better future for children is being laid here,” he said.

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