Pension for Emergency detainees scrapped

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 4

The state Cabinet yesterday decided to scrap the Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahri Samman scheme under which Himachal residents, who were jailed during Emergency in 1975, were provided a monthly pension. The previous BJP government had introduced the scheme by passing the Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahri Samman Bill in the Assembly in 2021.

It was mentioned in the statement of the objectives of the Bill that during Emergency in the country from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, several people had fought for the revival of democracy and the protection of fundamental rights.

The previous BJP government had decided to grant an honorarium to those residents of the state who actively worked for the protection of democracy and were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act 1971 or Defence of India Rules 1971, both were later repealed. Such people were designated as Loktantra Prahris. They and their widows were eligible for the grant of an honorarium under the scheme.

Bharat Khera, Secretary, General Administration Department, said that 94 Loktantra Prahris and their widows were given an honorarium under the scheme. “Those who when went to jail under the two laws during Emergency for 15 days or less were granted an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month. Those, who were jailed for more than 15 days, were given an honorarium of Rs 20,000 per month,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur flayed the government decision to discontinue the scheme. He said that the scheme was brought by enacting an Act in the Himachal Assembly.

He added, “The Congress government will have to go to the Assembly again to get the Act repealed. The scheme was introduced to honour people, who had fought for the protection of democracy when the Congress government tried to compromise democracy in the country by imposing Emergency. Similar schemes were introduced in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP will oppose the Congress government decision to scrap it.”