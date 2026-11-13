Pensioners begin 6-day stir in Una

State government pensioners from various departments, under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), today began a six-day protest at the district headquarters to press for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

Harmesh Singh Rana, Una district coordinator of the JAC, told media persons that pensioners who retired between January 2016 and January 2022 were still awaiting payment of their financial dues. He said the government had made only partial payments over the years, while substantial arrears, accumulated over 206 months, were still pending for pensioners across the state. He expressed concern that employees who retired in 2016 had yet to receive their full dues, even after nearly 10 years.

Rana said that although the government had recently released 5 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to pensioners, another 13 per cent was still due. This had added to the financial burden on retired employees, many of whom were in the twilight years of their lives. The situation was even worse for retired Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees, who had not received even the 5 per cent DA released to pensioners of other departments, he alleged.

The JAC leader said several other financial arrears were also pending with the state government. He added that the series of protests would continue at the Una Municipal Park till November 17.

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Rana warned that if the government failed to act on their demands, thousands of pensioners from across the state would assemble in Dharamsala on November 19 and ‘gherao’ the Vidhan Sabha.