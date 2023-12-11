Pensioners seek joint committee

Nurpur, December 10
The Himachal Pradesh Government Pensioners’ Association, in its monthly meeting convened here yesterday, called upon CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to constitute a joint consultative committee.
Association vice president Satish Kumar, who presided over the meeting, said the delay in constituting the much-awaited panel was the main hindrance in resolving the longstanding issues pertaining to pensioners, adding that the pensioners whose pensions had been fixed under the 6th pay commission after January 1, 2016, were still being deprived of financial benefits.
