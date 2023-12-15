Pensioners to protest outside Vidhan Sabha

Shimla, December 14
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Pensioners Association has decided to hold a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamsala on December 21, when the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly will be on. “We have a few longstanding issues which have not been resolved. So we have decided to hold a protest when the Winter Session is on,” said Rajinder Thakur, a member of the association.
The Joint Coordination Committee of Transport Department supports the demands and the decision of the pensioners association. “Their demands are genuine. The JCC will work out how it can extend its support to the association,” said JCC secretary Khemender Gupta.
