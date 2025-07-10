DT
Pensioners voice concern over pending demands

Suresh Thakur’s election as chief of Pensioners Welfare Assn hailed
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:34 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
Pensioners with the new executive members in Dharamsala.
Over 250 pensioners celebrated the election of Suresh Thakur as president of the Pensioners Welfare Association Himachal Pradesh Ad-hoc Committee (Governing Body) at a function here.

The pensioners voiced strong concerns over pending demands and called for immediate planning to initiate a movement for their resolution.

Thakur alleged the misuse of authority by the outgoing executive, whose term ended on March 27, yet it continued to hold office and conduct meetings. He announced that a State-Level Pensioners’ Election Convention will soon be held in Kangra to unify efforts across all districts.

Key appointments were made on the occasion to strengthen the organisation. JN Nirala, Harmesh Singh Rana, Chet Ram Verma, and Ganga Ram Sharma were elected senior vice-presidents. Bhoop Ram Verma will serve as state general secretary, while Madan Lal Sharma and Seth Ram will be treasurers.

