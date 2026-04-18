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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Peon of local court in Shimla's Theog arrested for being involved in drug trade

Peon of local court in Shimla's Theog arrested for being involved in drug trade

On April 12, an individual named Kuldeep Verma was arrested with 8.34 grams of chitta which eventually led to the arrest of the peon on April 17

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:00 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
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A person working as a peon in a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Theog in Shimla district has been arrested for being involved in illicit drug trade.

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The accused has been identified as Hitender Mehta alias Rinku.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said on April 12, the district police, on the basis of a tip-off, had arrested an individual named Kuldeep Verma, a resident of Naleha village in Theog with 8.34 grams of chitta.

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A case under section 21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, and an investigation was initiated.

“During the investigation, police thoroughly interrogated the accused, who then revealed that he had purchased the contraband to supply it to Hitender, making him a suspect in the case. As the investigation proceeded, police examined digital and financial evidence during which WhatsApp chats between the two individuals were found. The chat had conversations regarding the sale and purchase of the contraband, thus confirming their illegal coordination in drug trade” said the SSP.

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He added that Hitender had also made payments to Kuldeep via UPI for the same.

“A team was then sent to arrest Hitender, who was arrested by the police on April 17” SSP Singh added.

The SSP said further investigation is going on.

SSP Singh also added that the district police have registered a total 100 cases under the NDPS act so far this year and as many as 214 accused have been arrested for being involved in drug trade.

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