Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 2

Voter Registration Officer and Bharmour Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kulbir Singh Rana today said citizens eligible to vote in the General Election must get themselves registered on the voter list. He said in case of a change in residence, they must get their names transferred to the new location, availing various services provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

last chance Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Kulbir Singh Rana said individuals who had turned 18 on or before April 1, 2024, must avail their last opportunity to vote in the General Election.

Eligible individuals could register their names through the Voter Helpline app or voter portal by May 4, he added.

The General Election in Himachal Pradesh had been scheduled on June 1. In accordance with the directives issued by the ECI, voter awareness programmes were being organised with the help of colleges, schools, booth-level officers (BLOs), youth groups, women’s groups and self-help groups to educate citizens about the importance of voting and encourage them to participate in the democratic process, while ensuring vigilance during the electoral process.

He urged eligible citizens, students and intellectuals to utilise the aforementioned online mediums for registration or contact their BLOs.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the power of each vote, urging everyone to exercise their franchise on the poll day and motivate others to do the same.

