People cutting down green deodar trees

Many people in the Upper Dharamsala area can be seen cutting down green deodar trees after the government recently relaxed the norms for felling of trees due to danger to buildings. Some people are taking undue advantage of the relaxation of the norms and getting liberal permissions for the felling of huge deodar trees. Rajesh, Dharamsala

Muck dumping causing inconvenience to people

Although the drains in the New Shimla area have been cleared of muck, a heap of waste can be seen dumped on the roadsides. The roads in the area are already narrow and the piled-up muck is causing more inconvenience to the commuters and passers-by. The MC authorities must get the waste along the roads removed. Pawan Kumar, New Shimla

Raised ducts along roads blocking natural drains

Raised ducts constructed on Dharamsala roads under the Smart City project have blocked the natural drains along these roads. During the monsoon season, water entered several houses as the natural drains were converted into ducts. This does not seem to be very smart planning by the government. Rahul, Dharamsala

