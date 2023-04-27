People don't expect Congress to fulfil poll promises: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the residents of Shimla did not trust the Congress over the promises made in its manifesto for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections, as it had failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees given to people before the Assembly elections.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “People do not trust the Congress, which came to power by making false promises. The ruling party has realised that the state’s financial health does not permit the fulfilment of guarantees but has still made promises in its election manifesto for the SMC elections.”

He said that local people knew about development works undertaken by the BJP under the Rs 6,500 crore Shimla Smarty City Programme. “The Congress had been in power for 25 years but still it could not get a tunnel made in Shimla while the BJP had got the Rs 54 crore Dhalli tunnel ready,” he added.

The BJP chief claimed that the Congress was hoping to win the SMC elections on the basis of being in power in the state. He said that his predecessor Suresh Kashyap and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had already worked out the modalities of the BJP’s election campaign. “All party leaders are working unitedly to ensure victory in the SMC elections,” he said. Union Minister Anurag Thakur would hold roadshows in the state capital, he added.

Bindal denied that the BJP was plagued by factionalism. “There is no factionalism in the BJP. Every leader is assigned responsibilities and no one is considered unimportant,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP would repeat its spectacular performance of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it had got lead in all 68 Assembly segments.

