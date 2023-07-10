People encroach on banks of rivers & rivulets in Una

Some areas of Una district were flooded due to incessant rain in the last few days. People had encroached upon the banks of rivers and rivulets in most of these areas. They are not only risking their own lives, but also of others. The government should take strict action against such people. Seema Sharma, Una
Plastic waste clogs drains in Dharamsala
Many drains in Dharamsala are clogged due to plastic waste. This has become a serious cause for concern for residents and commuters as it is leading to the flooding of streets and roads in the city during the ongoing monsoon. The local administration should get these drains cleaned at the earliest. Dinesh Kapoor, Dharamsala
Monsoon leads to water crisis in Shimla
With the arrival of the monsoon, the residents of Shimla are yet again faced with the problem of water shortage. The city has been facing water crises for many years, yet the government has failed to address the problem despite increasing the water rates regularly. Ranjna Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
