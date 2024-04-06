People fed up with Sukhu govt, says BJP’s Tandon

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 5

Sanjay Tandon, the BJP’s state co-incharge, while addressing a press conference at the party’s local office at Jassur on Friday claimed that people of the state are fed up with the false guarantees given by the Congress during the 2022 Assembly elections and the “poor” 15 month-regime of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government. He claimed that the BJP would sweep all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.Tandon said the people were feeling cheated with the fake guarantees given by the state government.

Sanjay Tandon, BJP's State co-incharge

“During the 2022 Assembly elections, Congress made 10 false guarantees to the people and came to power. One of those guarantees was to give Rs 1,500 per month to women of the state in the 18 to 60 age group. Congress leaders made women fill fake forms for this. However, the state government did nothing during its one-and-a-half year’s tenure, but now before the elections, it announced to give Rs 1,500 to women just before the enforcement of the model code of conduct. It put a number deprived women in the state of this monthly amount of Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana,” he alleged.

He said the people of the state had understood the intention of the Sukhu government, hence the tactics of Congress would no longer work in the coming elections. He was certain that the BJP was going to form government again for the third time.He asserted that every worker and office-bearer of the BJP was playing an important role in bringing the public welfare schemes of the Central government to the ground by reaching the booth level.

He said many schemes have been launched by the Central government like the Kisan Nidhi Yojana, Ujjwala, Har Ghar Nal Har Ghar Jal, many for women upliftment as well.