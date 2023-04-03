People misuse parking facility at mini-sectt in Dharamsala

Some people are misusing the parking facility on the Mini Secretariat premises in Dharamsala to keep their old vehicles. Meanwhile, people working in government offices here have to face difficulty in finding a parking place. The authorities concerned should identify these permanently parked vehicles and take steps to provide relief to the employees. —Sumesh, Dharamsala

Raised footpaths add to parking woes

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation has raised the footpaths on the civil lines road in the city, thereby reducing the parking space on one of the busiest roads of the city. The civic body should have looked for another solution as the city already has scarce parking facilities. Rakesh, Dharamsala

Benches needed in Dhalli colony

There is a need for more benches in the Dhalli colony. People cannot even use the one bench available here as some people park their vehicles in front of this bench. The civic body should install more benches in the colony, especially ahead of summer season, so that people can comfortably sit outside in the evening or rest after exercising. It should also discourage people from parking vehicles in front of these benches. —Amita, Dhalli

