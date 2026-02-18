People pledge support to anti-drug drive, self-help groups at Saras mela

The International Shivratri festival in Mandi witnessed strong public engagement as two major initiatives — the “Chitta-Free Himachal” campaign and the Saras Mela — drew enthusiastic participation from citizens and officials alike.

Under the state government’s intensified drive against drug abuse, a 100-foot signature banner was installed at the New Suketi Bridge, inviting residents to pledge their support for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

The campaign was formally launched by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday, who wrote a message on the banner and signed it, Addressing the gathering, Agnihotri emphasised that the government was taking concrete steps to curb the sale and consumption of drugs to safeguard the future of the younger generation. He said public awareness and collective responsibility were crucial to tackle this menace. “The fight against drugs is not just the government’s responsibility but a shared duty of society,” he said.

The signature drive was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Among those who marked their support were MLA Chander Shekhar, former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and District Congress President Champa Thakur, along with senior district and police officials.

In another significant event, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the Saras Mela at Indira Market, organised as part of the Shivratri celebrations. Calling it an effective platform for promoting rural livelihoods and women empowerment, Agnihotri said such fairs provide vital market access to local artisans and self-help groups (SHGs), thereby strengthening the rural economy.

The Mandi Saras Mela, being held from February 16 to 25, features participation from 14 states, including Himachal Pradesh. The SHGs from all 12 districts of the state and all 14 development blocks of Mandi district are showcasing their products.

A total of 96 stalls have been set up, including 15 dedicated to local cuisines, while others display handloom items, handicrafts, food-processed goods and diverse rural products. Products made by women’s groups have emerged as a major attraction for visitors. The fair aims to promote local culture, traditional arts, handicrafts and rural entrepreneurship, drawing both residents and tourists.